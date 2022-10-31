VIDEO: Watch Inaki Williams' fifth goal of the season for Athletic against Villareal

Inaki Williams on Sunday scored his fifth goal of the season, which proved to be the game-winner, as Athletic Club earned their first La Liga victory in a month with a 1-0 victory over Villareal.

Williams scored in the 59th minute, slotting the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper after latching onto Raul Garcia's defence-splitting pass.

The 28-year-old was a threat to Villarreal defenders Pau Torres and Aissa Mandi, who struggled to keep up with his pace, with only poor finishing denying him at least a brace at San Mames.

He extended his incredible streak of consecutive La Liga appearances for his club to 245 in his 352nd game for the Basque club.

Iñaki Williams has not missed a game in 6+ years for Bilbao. 230 consecutive games played without fail. I don't think people understand how crazy that is, especially with modern football demands + fixture congestion etc. Tonight he scored in a vital 1-0 win vs Villarreal. pic.twitter.com/7hfUg0SAHb — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 30, 2022

Williams has five league goals in 12 games this season, putting him on track to break his personal record of 13 in a full season.