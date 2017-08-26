Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Watch Godfred Donsah's goal for Bologna in Serie A

Published on: 26 August 2017
Player of Benevento Calcio Marco D'Alessandro vies with Bologna FC player Godfred Donsah during the Serie A match between Benevento Calcio and Bologna FC at Stadio Ciro Vigorito on August 26, 2017 in Benevento, Italy.(Aug. 25, 2017 - Source: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images Europe)

Midfielder Godfred Donsah's second half goal ensured Bologna picked their first league win of the season in a 1-0 success at newly-promoted Benevento on Saturday in the Serie A.

The Ghana youth international scored what has been described as a coast-to-coast goal running from inside his own half on 55 minutes.

But Donsah picked up an injury and had to be replaced in the 70th minute by Lorenzo Crisetig.

He has been linked with Torino but the youngster put in an impressive shift.

 

Related Videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations