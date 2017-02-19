Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Watch Hans Kwofie's first of hat-trick for AshGold against Great Olympics

Published on: 19 February 2017
Hans Kwofie

Watch the first of the three goals scored by Hans Kwofie in AshantiGold's 3-1 win over Great Olympics on Saturday. 

Kwofie added the second before the first half ended and his third was in the second half.

The experienced striker had played for Medeama and Bechem United in the past.

