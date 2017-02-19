VIDEO: Watch Hans Kwofie's first of hat-trick for AshGold against Great Olympics
Watch the first of the three goals scored by Hans Kwofie in AshantiGold's 3-1 win over Great Olympics on Saturday.
Kwofie added the second before the first half ended and his third was in the second half.
The experienced striker had played for Medeama and Bechem United in the past.
Hans Kwofie's goal
He has two ⚽⚽
Ashantigold 2:0 Olympics #GHPLwk2 #GHPL pic.twitter.com/vJgdFMNoyX
— #ocsportsnews (@Ocsportsnews) February 18, 2017