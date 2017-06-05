VIDEO: Watch Hearts of Oak's embarrassing 5-0 defeat to WAFA SC
Hearts Oak suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands WAFA SC in Sogakope in the Ghana Premier League.
Daniel Lomotey bagged a brace and midfield genius Majeed Ashimeru scored a spectacular opening goal.
Centre back Abukari Ibrahim headed in the third goal from a corner-kick.
Left back Abdul Wahab Ibrahim slotted home second goal in injury time of the first half after being put through clear on goal by Ashimeru.
Watch highlights of WAFA's impressive 5-0 win over Hearts of Oak:
Stickytraw says:June 05, 2017 08:02 am