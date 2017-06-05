Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Watch Hearts of Oak's embarrassing 5-0 defeat to WAFA SC

Published on: 05 June 2017
WAFA celebrating their win against Hearts of Oak

Hearts Oak suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands WAFA SC in Sogakope in the Ghana Premier League. 

Daniel Lomotey bagged a brace and midfield genius Majeed Ashimeru scored a spectacular opening goal.

Centre back Abukari Ibrahim headed in the third goal from a corner-kick.

Left back Abdul Wahab Ibrahim slotted home second goal in injury time of the first half after being put through clear on goal by Ashimeru.

Watch highlights of WAFA's impressive 5-0 win over Hearts of Oak:

 

  • Stickytraw says:
    June 05, 2017 08:02 am
    What a stupid goalkeeper ! The most stupid ever being in the post of might hearts of oak . Benjamin mensah is far far better than Akrugu the goalkeepers trainer should be fired . Robin gneinge should be in the starting line up he not a good defender when it comes to defensive Ghanaians are the best

