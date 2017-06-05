VIDEO: Watch Hearts of Oak's embarrassing 5-0 defeat to WAFA SC

Hearts Oak suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands WAFA SC in Sogakope in the Ghana Premier League.

Daniel Lomotey bagged a brace and midfield genius Majeed Ashimeru scored a spectacular opening goal.

Centre back Abukari Ibrahim headed in the third goal from a corner-kick.

Left back Abdul Wahab Ibrahim slotted home second goal in injury time of the first half after being put through clear on goal by Ashimeru.

Watch highlights of WAFA's impressive 5-0 win over Hearts of Oak:

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)