VIDEO: Watch highlights as William brothers score to make history in La Liga for Athletic Bilbao

Ghana forward Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams both scored on their return from international duty as Athletic Bilbao eased past Almeria 4-0 on Friday night in the Spanish La Liga.

The Williams brothers became the first pair of brothers since Espanyol's Diego and Gabriel Milito in 2005 to score in the same La Liga match.

The 29-year-old combined with his younger brother Nico Williams to score the first goal of the game in the 10th minute.

Inaki returned the favor by assisting his brother to score in the second half as Atletic Bilbao moved to the third spot on the table after this win.

Watch highlights of the game below: