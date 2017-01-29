VIDEO: Watch highlights of all the goals in Ghana’s 2-1 win over Congo DR

The Black Stars of Ghana displayed a splendid performance against the Leopards of Congo DR to make it to the semifinals of the 2017 Afcon.

Two goals from the Ayew brothers, Jordan and Andre won the day for Ghana with Mpoku pulling one back for the Leopards.

Jordan Ayew skillfully outwitted two Congo DR defenders to slot home a long drive to give Ghana the lead in the 63rd minute but the Leopards responded swiftly with Mpoku firing a 30-yarder shot to fetch the equalizer five minutes later.

Deputy captain of the side Andre Ayew who captained the side in Gyan’s absence expertly converted a spot kick when Atsu was brought down in the 78th minute.

Ghana will meet the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semifinals of the competition.

What a cat - like save by @ClubFansRazak Brilliant save man#AFCON2017 pic.twitter.com/yhP8Oacx4P — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) January 29, 2017

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

