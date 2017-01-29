Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

VIDEO: Watch highlights of all the goals in Ghana’s 2-1 win over Congo DR

Published on: 29 January 2017
Ghana's forward Jordan Ayew (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between DR Congo and Ghana in Oyem on January 29, 2017 AFP

The Black Stars of Ghana displayed a splendid performance against the Leopards of Congo DR to make it to the semifinals of the 2017 Afcon.

Two goals from the Ayew brothers, Jordan and Andre won the day for Ghana with Mpoku pulling one back for the Leopards.

Jordan Ayew skillfully outwitted two Congo DR defenders to slot home a long drive to give Ghana the lead in the 63rd minute but the Leopards responded swiftly with Mpoku firing a 30-yarder shot to fetch the equalizer five minutes later.

Deputy captain of the side Andre Ayew who captained the side in Gyan’s absence expertly converted a spot kick when Atsu was brought down in the 78th minute.

Ghana will meet the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semifinals of the competition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations