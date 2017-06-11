VIDEO: Watch highlights of all the goals in Ghana’s 5-0 win over Ethiopia in Kumasi

The Black Stars of Ghana displayed a sensational performance to get their 2019 Africa cup of Nations qualifying campaign off to a wonderful start with 5-0 victory over Ethiopia in Kumasi on Sunday.

Asamoh Gyan scored his 50th Ghana goal and Raphael Dwamena on his debut hit a brace as the senior national team claimed a comfortable victory.

But the star of performer of the match was Thomas Agyepong. The NAC Breda ace was near unplayable, as he dazzled on the right and left flanks, giving Ethiopian defenders one hell of a time.

Watch highlights of the game

