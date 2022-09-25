VIDEO: Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko were held 1-1 by Hearts of Oak on Sunday after missing several chances and being hampered by poor officiating.

Striker Steven Mukwala left his scoring boots at home, squandering numerous chances in what should have been an easy win for the Porcupine Warriors.

While they were not clinical, referee Selorm Yao Bless denied Kotoko at least two penalties.

Yusif Mubarik gave Kotoko a deserved lead in the 57th minute, reacting faster in the box to slam home a rebound.

But defender Caleb Amankwah equalised in the 88th minute. Amankwah, unmarked in the box, headed into the net to snatch a point for the Phobians.

See highlights below