Published on: 31 October 2022
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 3-0 win over King Faisal

Asante Kotoko cruised to a 3-0 win over city rivals King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League on Monday night.

Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala inspired the Porcupine Warriors to victory scoring the first goal in the 10th minute.

Captain Samuel Boadu scored from the spot to make it goal goals after Mukwala was brought down in the box.

The Ugandan later assisted defender Nicholas Mensah for the third goal a minute after halftime.

The win takes Kotoko to 5th place whiles King Faisal linguish at the bottom of the table.

Watch match highlights below

