VIDEO: Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s first win of the season

Published on: 28 September 2022
Asante Kotoko won their first game of the 2022-23 Ghana Premier League season on Wednesday afternoon in Kumasi, beating Nsoatreman FC 2-1. 

Stephen Amankona converted a penalty kick in the 15th minute to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead.

After being set up by the Ugandan import, winger Isaac Oppong doubled the lead just two minutes after the break.

In the 50th minute, Nsoatreman halved the deficit through Philip Ofori, who connected on a corner-kick from the right by former Kotoko player Baba Mahama.

See highlights of the match below

