VIDEO: Watch highlights of Black Meteors' 2-0 win over Mozambique

Ghana's Black Meteors defeated Mozambique 2-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to advance in the CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Sylvester Simba scored the first goal for Ghana’s u-23 side as coach Ibrahim Tanko’s men dominated play and led at halftime.

Later in the second half, captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored a penalty in the 54th minute to double the lead for the hosts.

The victory sends Ghana to the next round after beating Mozambique 2-1 in the first leg away.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his boys will now prepare for the next challenge as the team aims to qualify for next year's U23 AFCON.

The Black Meteors could play Algeria or DR Congo in the next round of the U23 AFCON qualifiers.

Watch highlights of the match below