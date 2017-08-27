Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Video: Watch highlights of Ghanaian wunderkid Aminu Mohammed signed by Man City for £2million

Published on: 27 August 2017
Aminu Mohammed

Watch video of Ghanaian teenage prodigy Aminu Mohammed signed for £2million by English giants Manchester City from local academy WAFA SC.

The highly talented youngster Aminu Mohammed scored two wonder goals at the Al Kass International tournament in Qatar earlier this year.

The 16-year-old was featuring for Red Bull Salzburg as a guest and his two goals helped them to a 3-2 win over PSG.

Watch videos of the two goals below scored by Aminu Mohammed who has now been signed by Manchester City

