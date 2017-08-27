Video: Watch highlights of Ghanaian wunderkid Aminu Mohammed signed by Man City for £2million

Watch video of Ghanaian teenage prodigy Aminu Mohammed signed for £2million by English giants Manchester City from local academy WAFA SC.

The highly talented youngster Aminu Mohammed scored two wonder goals at the Al Kass International tournament in Qatar earlier this year.

The 16-year-old was featuring for Red Bull Salzburg as a guest and his two goals helped them to a 3-2 win over PSG.

Watch videos of the two goals below scored by Aminu Mohammed who has now been signed by Manchester City

Academy boy Aminu Mohammed scored a cracker for @RedBullSalzburg in their 3-2 win over PSG last month in the @ALKASSIntlCup pic.twitter.com/SP7flzwMOZ — WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) February 4, 2017

What another Aminu Mohammed wonder strike for @RedBullSalzburg at @ALKASSIntlCup last month. pic.twitter.com/TFjZykjoqY — WAFA SC (@WAFAcademySC) February 4, 2017

