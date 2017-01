Watch how Ghana edged Uganda 1-0 on Tuesday in Port Gentil in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener.

West Ham United star Andre Ayew converted a 32nd minute penalty after captain Asamoah Gyan had been heckled inside the box.

Ayew expertly put it away to beat goalkeeper Denis Onyango between the sticks of the Cranes.

