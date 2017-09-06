Video: Watch highlights of Ghana's emphatic 5-1 win over Congo in World Cup qualifier

Watch the highlights as a hat-trick from Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey inspired Ghana to a 5-1 in Congo in Group E of World Cup qualifying.

The win was Ghana’s first in the group - at the fourth time of asking - and came four days after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by the same opponents.

Partey, 24, improved his scoring tally for Ghana by his heroics.

Richmond Boakye grabbed a brace as Congo, whose Vladis Illoy Ayyet scored a consolation, suffered elimination.

The Red Devils have just one point from four games and can no longer qualify for Russia 2018.

Watch video of the goals below

