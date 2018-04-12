Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Watch highlights of Kotoko's 2-1 home win over Ebusua Dwarfs

Published on: 12 April 2018
Frederick Boateng and Obed Owusu

Frederick Boateng scored a late winner for Asante Kotoko, who returned to winning ways by beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

Boateng clinched three points in the 82nd minute after running onto a brilliant pass from Obed Owusu and shooting past goalkeeper Danso Wiredu Mensah.

Below is highlights of the game. 

