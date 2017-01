Schalke 04 talented teenager Bernard Tekpetey is one of the new faces named in Ghana's provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon next month.

He has also played one Bundesliga match for the Royal Blues but featured prominently in the Europa League and German Cup.

Tekpetey scored a hatful of goals for the Schalke reserve side and replicated in pre season which earned him promotion.

