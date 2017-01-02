Video: Watch highlights of performance of Ghana newboy Ebenezer Ofori

AIK Stockholm midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has been named in Ghana's provisional 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

This was after consistent displays in the Swedish top-flight where for two consecutive seasons has been named in the Allsvenskan Team of the Season.

According to Bleacher Scouting Report by Sam Tighe, Ofori has the passing skills of Valencia's Dani Parejo and Julian Weigl of Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old's agility has been compared to Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.

Watch Ebenezer Ofori's performance in the highlights below:

