Rapheal Dwamena made the cut in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after a rich-vein of scoring form.

He bagged 18 league goals in 20 appearances for Austria Lustenau in the Austrian second-tier.

Dwamena is a former Red Bull Academy Ghana product and joined Red Bull Salzburg five years ago before being loaned to FC Liefering.

