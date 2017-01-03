Video: Watch highlights of the performance of new Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah joined American top-flight side on Tuesday.

He joins Crew SC as a Designated Player via a Discovery Signing.

Mensah is a two-time FIFA World Cup veteran who has earned 51 caps for the Ghana National Team and he most recently plied his trade with Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia’s topflight, the Russian Football Premier League.

Watch highlights of new Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah below

