Video: Watch highlights of two goals scored by Ghana striker Twumasi in Astana's elimination by Scottish side Celtic

Watch video highlights of Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi scoring two goals for Kazhastani side Astana on Tuesday as they were eliminated by Scottish giants Celtic from the UEFA Champions League.

Celtic completed an aggregate win to reach the Champions League group stage despite losing 4-3 in Astana.

Leading 5-0 from the first leg, Brendan Rodgers' side fell behind on the night when Dimitri Shomko's shot was diverted into the net by Kristoffer Ajer.

Scott Sinclair's stylish curling shot gave Celtic their first away goal.

Serikzhan Muzhikov volleyed Astana's second and Patrick Twumasi netted twice before Olivier Ntcham and Leigh Griffiths replied for the visitors.

It is Celtic's first defeat in all competitions since losing to Barcelona in Glasgow on 23 November, but they can now look forward to their tenth appearance in the group stage.

Watch the two goals scored by the Ghanaian striker in the match

