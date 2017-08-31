Video: Watch highlights of Uganda's 1-0 win over Egypt in 2018 World Cup qualifier

Watch the video highlights as Uganda beat Egypt for the first time in 52 years with a memorable 1-0 victory at Namboole on Thursday to go top of Group E in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Tanzania-based striker Emmanuel Okwi got the solitary goal in the 51st minute to lift Uganda to seven points, one better than the Pharaohs who now lie second.

Third-placed Ghana, on one point, host bottom side Congo Brazzaville on Friday in a must-win tie for both who are playing catch-up.

