Video: Watch highlights of Uganda's 1-0 win over Egypt in 2018 World Cup qualifier

Published on: 31 August 2017
Egypt were defeated in Kampala

Watch the video highlights as Uganda beat Egypt for the first time in 52 years with a memorable 1-0 victory at Namboole on Thursday to go top of Group E in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Tanzania-based striker Emmanuel Okwi got the solitary goal in the 51st minute to lift Uganda to seven points, one better than the Pharaohs who now lie second.

Third-placed Ghana, on one point, host bottom side Congo Brazzaville on Friday in a must-win tie for both who are playing catch-up.

Watch highlights of the match below

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Boro says:
    August 31, 2017 06:15 pm
    The report indicates that the match was played on a very rough pitch where diving by a goalkeeper means sheen scratching. Our players should be aware of this and be ready to deal with the rough pitch Uganda will use. No excuses! Ghana team should go there well prepared. If goalkeeper need knee guard, he should be given.

