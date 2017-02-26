VIDEO: Watch highlights of WAFA SC's 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars

WAFA SC fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Aduana Stars at home on Saturday in a Week IV fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars took the lead through Sam Adams in the first half when his powerful shot slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

Four minutes after the break, Richmond Lamptey was teed up inside the box and he connected powerfully with his left foot.

Watch the highlight of the 1-1 draw between WAFA SC and Aduana Stars in Sogakope:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)