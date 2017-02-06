VIDEO: Watch how Cameroon rallied to shock Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations title

Cameroon ended a 15-year wait to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fifth time, a fantastic late individual goal from Vincent Aboubakar sealing victory as the Indomitable Lions came from a goal behind.

Egypt, looking to win their eighth Africa Cup of Nations, looked well set to repeat their favourite 1-0 scoreline after Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny rifled home to beat Fabrice Ondoa midway through the opening half.

