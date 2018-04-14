VIDEO: Watch how Elmina Sharks destroyed Hearts of Oak 2-1 in Cape Coast

Hearts of Oak tasted their second home defeat of the season after they were beaten 2-1 by Elmina Sharks in Week 7 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The opening goal was from Felix Addo who headed in a corner-kick from captain Obeng Crentsil in the 21st minute.

Sharks doubled their led by the 40th minute mark when Crenstil powered in from long range.

Substitute Malik Akowuah halved the deficit in the 61st minute after goalkeeper Richard Attah failed to deal with his powerful shot.

Bad results for the Phobians

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)