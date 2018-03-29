VIDEO: Watch how Inter Allies beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 in Cape Coast

Inter Allies needed second half goals to beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday night.

New signing Joseph Baffour Gyawu scored both goals in quick succession.

‪Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi made seven changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.‬

‪Star man Victorien Adje Adebayor, Paul Abanga, Fard Ibrahim (injured), Richmond Lamptey, Samuel Ekele, Samuel Armah, Abdul Nassiru Hamzah were benched.‬

‪Issahaku Zakari and Fuseini Mohammed returned to the starting XI, Richard Antwi, Baffour Gyawu, David Tetteh, George Amonoo and N. Effiong Jnr started for the first time.‬

‪Gyawu profited from a defensive blunder and slotted it in nicely, giving the goalkeeper no chance on the 57th minute. ‬

He again forced a free kick past the wall and the goalkeeper in the 61st minute to dent Liberty’s hope of getting the equalizer.‬

‪Watch how Inter Allies beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 in Cape Coast:

