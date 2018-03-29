VIDEO: Watch how Inter Allies beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 in Cape Coast
Inter Allies needed second half goals to beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday night.
New signing Joseph Baffour Gyawu scored both goals in quick succession.
Coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi made seven changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Star man Victorien Adje Adebayor, Paul Abanga, Fard Ibrahim (injured), Richmond Lamptey, Samuel Ekele, Samuel Armah, Abdul Nassiru Hamzah were benched.
Issahaku Zakari and Fuseini Mohammed returned to the starting XI, Richard Antwi, Baffour Gyawu, David Tetteh, George Amonoo and N. Effiong Jnr started for the first time.
Gyawu profited from a defensive blunder and slotted it in nicely, giving the goalkeeper no chance on the 57th minute.
He again forced a free kick past the wall and the goalkeeper in the 61st minute to dent Liberty’s hope of getting the equalizer.
Watch how Inter Allies beat Liberty Professionals 2-0 in Cape Coast: