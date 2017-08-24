VIDEO: Watch how WAFA beat Asante Kotoko 2-0 to go top in Ghana Premier League

WAFA SC outlasted Asante Kotoko and beat them 2-0 on Wednesday at home in their outstanding Ghana Premier League match.

The win ensured the Academy Boys returned to the summit of the table and have opened a two-point lead.

WAFA shot ahead in the 57th minute through Prince Jude Apem from scrappy play before striker Daniel Lomotey slipped in the second on 63 minutes.

It could have been more as the Academy Boys failed to finish off several counter-attacks late on in the game.

Watch how WAFA posted a 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko:

