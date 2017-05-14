VIDEO: Watch how WAFA SC beat Inter Allies 2-0 in Ghana Premier League

Watch how WAFA SC dispatched Inter Allies 2-0 on Saturday to end the first round of the Ghana Premier League as leaders.

Both goals were scored by youngster Prince Jude Ampem who was celebrating his birthday.

Daniel Lomotey made an incisive run inside the box before cutting back after hitting the bar line for Ampem to connect home after four minutes.

In the 54th minute, Ampem chipped a 'text message' pass from Majeed Ashimeru over goalkeeper over Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

