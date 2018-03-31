VIDEO: Watch how WAFA SC suffered their first defeat of the season

Elmina Sharks inflicted a 2-0 defeat on WAFA SC at the Baba Yara Stadium in a Week 4 fixture second match under floodlights.

A goal in either half ensured Sharks also won their first match of the season to bring a huge sigh of relief.

Benjamin Arthur headed in a Richard Mpong free-kick from the right on 33 minutes to open the scoring.

The second goal was similar- also from a free-kick- which saw Ofoe Ofotsu head down for Daniel Obeng Crentsil to slot home.

