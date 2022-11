Joel Fameyeh was on target to propel Rubin Kazan to victory in the Russian Football National League against Dynamo Makhachkala.

The Ghanaian attacker's late goal was enough for Kazan to claim a 1-0 win at the Anzhi Arena in Kaspijsk to move into the promotion places.

It was his sixth goal of the season and it takes Kazan to fourth on the table as they seek promotion to the Russian Premier League.