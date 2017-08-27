Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
VIDEO: Watch Jonathan Mensah first Major League Soccer goal

Published on: 27 August 2017
Jonathan Mensah celebrating his goal for Columbus Crew.

Jonathan Mensah scored his first Major League Soccer goal on Saturday in Columbus Crew's 2-1 win over Dallas FC at home.

 The centre-back headed home a long free kick cross by Higuain in the 71st minute to bring the Columbus lead to 2-0.

The goal was the first of Mensah’s MLS career.

Mensah also made a crucial goal line clearance in the 39th minute to prevent a Dallas goal after goalkeeper Zack Steffen was pulled off his line.

Watch the highlights of Jonathan Mensah's performance and goal for Columbus Crew:

 

