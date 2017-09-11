VIDEO: Watch Joseph Attamah's 'powerful header' goal for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkish top-flight

Joseph Attamah recovered from a horrible international Ghana debut to score in Istanbul Basaksehir's 3-2 win at Fenerbahce in the Turkish top-flight on Saturday.

The centre back rose to head in a corner-kick to open the scoring in the second minute.

It was his first Turkish Super Lig goal of the season in three appearances.

Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor added the second to give Basaksehir a two-goal lead before Fenerbahce stormed back to equalize through Nabil Dirar and Martin Skrtel.

But Kerim Frei scored in the third minute of added on time to give Istanbul Basaksehir that famous win.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)