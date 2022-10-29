GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 29 October 2022
VIDEO: Watch Joseph Paintsil's great goal in Genk victory K.V. Mechelen

Joseph Paintsil scored his sixth goal of the season on Friday night as Genk defeated K.V. Mechelen 3-1 in the Belgian Pro League.

Painstil was picked out in a great position in the 90th minute and hit a low powerful shot into the net, sealing Genk's victory.

The attacker was involved in Genk's first goal and created the second goal which was scored by Gerardo Arteaga before scoring the crucial third.

 

Paintsil's goal sealed the points as Mechelen pushed for an equaliser with a man advantage.

Paintsil's goal contribution tally now stands at 10, with six goals and four assists.

 

