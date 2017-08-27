VIDEO: Watch Kassim Nuhu’ goal that rescued a point for Young Boys at St. Gallen
In-form Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu hit a late stunner for Young Boys to secure a point in their 2-2 stalemate with St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League.
The goal, Kassim’s second of the season, came at a time all hope was lost for the visitors who were packing back to the Stade de Suisse.
With just a minute added on after regulation time, the Ghanaian defender hit a thunderous shot to level the scores after Bertone failed to head home a corner kick Fassnacht.
Cameroonian international Nsame had put Young Boys in the lead but Marco Aratore’s brace shot the home side in the lead before Kassim’s last minute equalizer.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter