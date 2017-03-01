VIDEO: Watch Kevin Boateng's goal against Real Madrid on Wednesday night

Watch the goal scored by Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng as he helped the Canaries to frustrate Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old scored from a Jonathan Viera assist in the 59th minute to put the Canaries into a 3-1 lead before Cristiano Ronaldo conjured a magic to score two late goals to end the game in a draw.

The former AC Milan and Schalke 04 ace has now scored 7 La Liga goals for the middle-placed club.

Boateng outpaced Marcelo after a long searching ball from Viera became a one-on-one pace battle and he skit it past the on-rushing Navas before rolling it home to silence the home fans.

Boateng has been in good form since joining Las Palmas as a free agent and his form has proved crucial in their campaign.

Watch Boateng's GOAL in the Youtube video below.

