VIDEO: Watch massive crowd welcome Ghana's Black Stars on arrival at Port Gentile

Published on: 15 January 2017
Ghanaian fans at the airport to welcome the Black Stars.

Ghana's Black Stars were warmly received on arrival by scores of Ghana supporters who lined up in front of the team's hotel in Port Gentile in Gabon.

The obviously excited fans chanted Ghanaian songs, praised the team and amidst massive excitement of vuvuzela blowing and drumming.

Watch the video of how the supporters greeted the team on arrival as tweeted by the Ghana FA handle.

