VIDEO: Watch Nigeria's 2-0 win over Black Stars B at 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations

Published on: 19 September 2017
Emmanuel Lomotey

Nigeria produced a thrilling performance to beat rivals Ghana 2-0 in the final Group A match of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Monday night.

Second half goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Moses ensured the Super Eagles joined the hosts into the semi-final.

Eight minutes into the second half Nigeria took the lead when Okpotu showed great strength to hold his marker off to get on the end of a through ball and clinically fired home from six-yards out.

Three minutes later the Super Eagles doubled their lead courtesy of a thunderous 20-yard strike from Peter Moses which found the corner of the net.

 

