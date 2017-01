Watch one of the beautiful goals scored in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

DR Congo star Jordan Botaka terrorized the left back Jonathan Bollingi before laying a pass which was beautifully turned in.

One of the goals of #AFCON2017 qualifying. @BotakaJordan terrorising the left back & Jonathan Bollingi with the acrobatics. The atmosphere! pic.twitter.com/8u14zIoKl9 — SandalsForGoalposts (@Sandal4Goalpost) January 4, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)