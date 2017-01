Ghana players show massive religious unity as all the footballers engage in powerful joint Christian and Islamic prayers before their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations match against Uganda.

The team went on to win 1-0 in their opening clash thanks to an Andre Ayew penalty on 20 minutes.

They followed up with another 1-0 win over Mali last Saturday to seal a quarter-final berth.

