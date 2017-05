Raman Chibsah scored the only goal for Benvento in their 1-0 win over Perugia on Saturday in the Serie B promotion playoff semi-final first leg.

The midfielder robbed Eddy Gnahore and surged forward to beat the goalkeeper one-on-one in the 59th minute.

Chibsah lasted the entire duration of the match at the Stadium Ciro Vigorito.

Watch Raman Chibsah's solitary goal for Benevento in their 1-0 over Perugia:

