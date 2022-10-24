VIDEO: Watch Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer's fourth goal of the season for Hamburg 

Ghanaian winger Ransford Yeboah scored his fourth goal of the season in Hamburg's 3-2 defeat against Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga II on Saturday.

Konigsdorffer scored in the 58th minute of the second half to reduce the deficit for Hamburg after Magdeburg had taken a two-goal lead.

Mo El Hankouri scored in the 11th minute to put FC Magdeburg in the lead in the first half.

The visitors doubled their advantage six minutes into the second period of the match through midfielder Baris Atik.

Yeboah reduced the deficit for the home side in the 58th minute after he connected a pass from Dutch midfielder Ludovit Reis.

Magdeburg restored their two-goal cushion two minutes from full-time with a goal from defender Julian Rieckmann after he was set up by Connor Krempicki.

Teenager Tom Sanne who was brought on to make his first team debut pulled one back for Hamburger after scoring in the additional minutes of the match.

