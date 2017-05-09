VIDEO: Watch Raphael Dwamena's brace for FC Zurich in Le Mont thrashing

Raphael Dwamena increased his goal-tally to eight for FC Zurich in 13 league appearances for the second-tier side.

The Ghana international bagged a brace in the 5-1 thumping of Le Mont in the Swiss Challenge League on Monday evening.

His first was a close range finish in the 58th minute to double FC Zurich's lead.

In the 61st minute, Dwamena shot home from inside the box after starting the move from midfield.

Watch Raphael Dwamena's two goals in FC Zurich's 5-1 win over Le Mont

