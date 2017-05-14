VIDEO: Watch Richmond Boakye's fine finish to tally 12 goals overall for Red Star Belgrade

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom made it 12 goals in all competitions after scoring his eighth league goal in Red Star Belgrade's 4-1 win over Mladost Lučani on Saturday.

The on-loan player controlled inside the box before turning to slam home for the equalizer in injury time of the first half.

Mladost Lučani had taken a shock lead in the 25th minute Janko Tumbasević.

Second half goals from Marko Petković, Mihailo Risti and Nemanja Milic sealed the win for Red Star.

Watch Richmond Boakye's goal for Red Star Belgrade:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)