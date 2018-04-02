VIDEO: Watch Richmond Boakye's goal on Jiangsu Suning debut

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored on his Jiangsu Suning debut by climbing off the bench to score in their 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda.

Boakye was thrown into the action by coach Cosmin Olâroiu in the 57th minute when he replaced Lingfeng Zhang.

With a quarter-of-an-hour left for play, Boakye converted a penalty.

Two minutes later, Brazilian Alex Teixeira doubled their lead before Johnathan reduced the deficit for Teda on 81 minutes.

Watch the highlights of Jiangsu Suning's 3-1 win over Tianjin Teda.

