VIDEO: Watch Richmond Boakye's goal on Jiangsu Suning debut

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored on his Jiangsu Suning debut by climbing off the bench to score in their 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda.
Boakye was thrown into the action by coach Cosmin Olâroiu in the 57th minute when he replaced Lingfeng Zhang.
With a quarter-of-an-hour left for play, Boakye converted a penalty.
Two minutes later, Brazilian Alex Teixeira doubled their lead before Johnathan reduced the deficit for Teda on 81 minutes.
Watch the highlights of Jiangsu Suning's 3-1 win over Tianjin Teda.