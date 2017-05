Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah scored his debut goal for Viking FK in their 1-1 draw with Stabaek in the Norwegian Eliteserien league at the Nadderud Stadion on Monday evening.

Watch video of Appiah's goal below

Kwesi Appiah Goal HD - Stabaek 0-1 Viking 22... by claytonashurst

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)