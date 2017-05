Dreams FC sensation Rashid Sani scored a fabolous goal for the side in their 1-0 win over Phar Rangers in the country's second-tier league last week.

How about this for a match winner...🔝💯🔥 STUPENDOUS strike from the youngster!!! @OfficialRS99 #StillBelieve👆🏿 pic.twitter.com/9Isc9CaA5G — Dreams Football Club (@DreamsFootballC) May 8, 2017

