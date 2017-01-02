VIDEO: Watch the announcement of Ghana's provisional AFCON squad

Ghana coach Avram Grant named a provisional 26-man squad on Monday for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Four uncapped youngsters Ebenezer Ofori, Bernard Tekpetey, Joseph Larweh Attamah and Rahpael Dwamena were included.

Experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, Rashid Sumaila and Nuru Sulley who trained with the team at the St. Thomas Aquinas School Park in Accra.

Leicester City ace Jeffery Schlupp and Kwadwo Asamoah were excluded from the squad.

Watch Ghana FA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara announce the list at the Ghana FA secretariat:

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)