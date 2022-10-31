VIDEO: Watch Thomas Partey's stunning goal in Arsenal's comfortable win over Nottingham

Thomas Partey scored an absolute stunner in Arsenal's comfortable home win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Ghana international lets fly from just outside the 18-yard box and hit the top corner to score a spectacular fourth Arsenal goal against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners won 5-0, maintaining their two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

It was Partey's second goal of the season. The first was equally special, scoring early this month in the North London derby against Tottenham.