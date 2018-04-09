VIDEO: Watch Victorien Adebayor's ferocious free-kick in Inter Allies 1-0 win over WAFA

Inter Allies needed an early second half goal from winger Victorien Adebayor to secure a 1-0 win over WAFA SC at the Tema Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Nigerien smashed home a free-kick from 20-yards which rocketed past goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

It was his third Ghana Premier League goal of the season and his second free-kick.

The win ensured Allies returned to winning ways after last week's 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Aduana Stars.

Watch Victorien Adebayor's well struck free-kick in Inter Allies 1-0 win over WAFA (credit Muftawu Nabila):

