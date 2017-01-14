VIDEO: Watch video of highlights of Ghana's Thomas Partey and other African stars from Spanish La Liga in play in 2017 AFCON
The 2017 African Cup of Nations official begins today in Gabon with the host clashing with tournament minnows Guinea-Bissau in the opener.
Partey along with 15 other African stars from the Spanish top-flight are playing in the continent's biggest football event.
Below is a video compilation of players from the great league to play on the soils of Africa beginning today.
¡#LaLiga vibra ya por la @CAF_Online! 😀⚽️#CAN2017 https://t.co/6xTSyrRiit
— LaLiga (@LaLiga) January 13, 2017