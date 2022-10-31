GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch youngster Forson Amankwah’s superb free kick goal in Austria

Published on: 31 October 2022
Young midfielder Forson Amankwah scored his first Austrian Bundesliga goal on Sunday, 30 October 2022, but his side Altach lost 2-1 at Austria Vienna.

The former WAFA player fired a superb free kick in the 42nd minute at the Generali Arena to open the scoring.

He slipped in the process of taking the kick from some 22 yards but the ball was powerfully to find the back of the next.

The 19-year-old was making his 14th league appearance since joining the club at the start of the season on loan.

Amankwah is owned by giants Red Bull Salzburg.

 

